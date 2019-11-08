Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop lends $48.3M for castle-themed apartment community in Michigan

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday that it provided a $48.3 million bridge loan for The Grand Castle Apartments, a newly developed Class A multifamily complex located in Grandville, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Developed by Roger Lucas, a principal of Land & Co, The Grand Castle Apartments comprises 522 units and is modeled after the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo