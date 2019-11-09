Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Suntha takes over at UMMS; Under Armour revenues drop amid SEC investigation

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2019

Dr. Mohan Suntha has spent the better part of his career with the University of Maryland Medical System and was rewarded this week with a promotion to president and CEO. Meanwhile,  Under Armour expects its revenues for the year to fall short of expectations -- and that’s not even its worse news recently. Suntha, a physician ...

