Quantcast

Buried in paper, law schools pledge to cut marketing waste

By: Louis Krauss November 11, 2019

With mountainous stacks of promotional magazines, postcards and pamphlets cluttering their offices, law school leaders are working to cut back on the amount of marketing materials they send to their peers at other U.S. law schools. S.I. Strong, a law professor at the University of Missouri, said she and her colleagues have been bombarded by other ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo