Dan Spivak, Monica Farrah and Bridget Plunkett | MGH

MGH has added three members to its team, including Dan Spivak in the agency’s digital department as a digital strategy manager, Monica Farrah as a digital strategist and Bridget Plunkett as an agency marketing associate.

Spivak brings vast e-commerce experience, having previously worked at Jos A. Bank and Men’s Warehouse where he developed paid social programs and managed shopping, display and retention efforts for both brands. In his new role, Spivak will work on client accounts, including Books-A-Million and Paul Fredrick. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the New York Institute of Technology.

Farrah previously worked at Marriner Marketing Communications as a senior account executive. In her new role, Farrah will provide support on client accounts, including Lorien Health Services, Global Franchise Group, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls and Ocean City, Md., Department of Tourism. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University.

Plunkett previously worked at McCormick Taylor Inc. as a marketing assistant. In her new role, she will support MGH’s new business efforts and various agency marketing initiatives. She has a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.