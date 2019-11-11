Karen Bellamy Lamont, William M. Rodgers III and Patrick M. Stokes | McDaniel College

McDaniel College has named Karen Bellamy Lamont, William M. Rodgers III and Patrick M. Stokes as new members of its board of trustees.

Lamont is a 1981 alumna of McDaniel with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She helped found Kalos Golf, a luxury tour operator that provides one-of-a-kind golf travel excursions, with her husband, Jim, a 1980 alumnus.

Rodgers, is a professor of public policy at Rutgers University’s Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy and chief economist at the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development. He was chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor and also served on President Barack Obama’s Department of Labor transition team.

Stokes earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from McDaniel in 1990 and has his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. Stokes, who has extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, is president and CEO of Sage Brothers.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.