Perman praised, but USM search leaves questions for troubled system

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 11, 2019

The University System of Maryland’s selection of University of Maryland, Baltimore President Jay Perman as its next chancellor has been widely hailed as the right choice, but the selection process has raised questions about a system dogged by issues of transparency and accountability. Since Perman was announced as chancellor Thursday night, the system has not answered ...

