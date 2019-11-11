Quantcast

TranZed Apprenticeships partners with Global Apprenticeship Network

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2019

TranZed Apprenticeships, a nonprofit registered apprenticeship provider with the mission of expanding modern apprenticeships throughout the United States, is partnering with Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN) to exchange knowledge and advance modern apprenticeships as a solution to the skills gap facing businesses across the country. Geneva, Switzerland-based GAN Global is a CEO-led alliance of private-sector companies, employers, ...

