Quantcast

Trends emerging in manufacturing industry

By: Gina Gallucci-White November 11, 2019

While keeping an eye on the manufacturing industry, the recruiting and staffing services firm, Aerotek, has noticed three major trends driving employment in today’s market. Aerotek’s Director of Divisional Operations Industrial Nathan Coin noted the industry has seen an increase in job openings and pay rates while also decreases in the number of individuals looking for ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo