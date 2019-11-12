Andre Ludwig and Jason Moore | Bricata

Bricata, a network security startup in Columbia, has added two new executives.

Andre Ludwig is Bricata’s new chief product officer. Ludwig brings more than 20 years of in-depth technical experience and more than 10 years of product management experience to Bricata. He joins from QOMPLX where he served as the vice president of Cyber Products. He has also held cybersecurity positions at Capital One, where he developed the company’s machine learning capabilities. His background in cybersecurity includes security engineering, malware analysis, incident response, reverse engineering, exploit detection and analysis, distributed systems design for custom network sensing, and cutting-edge defensive research and development.

Jason Moore is vice president of sales. Moore brings years of sales and business development experience in cybersecurity, developing and executing global sales programs and building and leading high-performing sales teams. He joins Bricata from Mainline Information Systems where he served as general manager for emerging rechnologies and built a new sales organization to drive revenue. Prior to Mainline, he was vice president of global sales for BluVector and has served in sales leadership roles at other technology companies including SS8 Networks, Telesoft Technologies and Endace.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.