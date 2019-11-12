Quantcast

Carroll Co. seeks Supreme Court review of stormwater obligation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 12, 2019

The Maryland Department of the Environment imposed upon Carroll County stormwater pollution-prevention standards more stringent than those permitted under the federal Clean Water Act, the county is arguing in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn a decision that upheld MDE’s imposition. In papers filed with the justices last week, Carroll stated the act’s ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo