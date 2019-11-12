D. Dusky Holman | VOACC

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) announced the appointment of D. Dusky Holman, Esq. as chief development officer and general counsel.

Holman brings extensive legal experience and leadership in real estate development, advocacy, community engagement, fundraising and management of programs designed to transform the lives of individuals and families.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.