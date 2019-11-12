Quantcast

D. Dusky Holman | VOACC

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2019

holman-dusky-voaccVolunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) announced the appointment of D. Dusky Holman, Esq. as chief development officer and general counsel.

Holman brings extensive legal experience and leadership in real estate development, advocacy, community engagement, fundraising and management of programs designed to transform the lives of individuals and families.

