Jennifer Felix | ASRC Federal

Jennifer Felix has joined Beltsville-based ASRC Federal as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In her new role, Felix will be responsible for leading and optimizing business operations, ensuring outstanding customer execution and driving growth.

Felix has more than 25 years of experience in finance, business operations and organizational change management, M&A due diligence, and integration and strategy. Prior to joining ASRC Federal, Felix held senior executive management positions at SAIC, Vencore, Sotera and General Dynamics.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park, is a Certified Public Accountant and serves on the March of Dimes Greater Washington Chapter Board of Directors.

