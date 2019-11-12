Quantcast

Md. losing 4 more Sears, Kmart stores

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2019

Days after revealing sparse Black Friday ads, the company that owns Sears and Kmart announced plans Tuesday to close 96 additional stores, including four in Maryland. Transformco, which acquired the retailers out of bankruptcy, is set to shutter 51 Sears stores and 45 Kmart locations in February. Joining the list of closed stores is the Sears location in ...

