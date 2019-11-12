Quantcast

Personal injury firm offers cash awards to first responders

By: Louis Krauss November 12, 2019

A southern Maryland law firm wants to thank first responders by offering $1,000 awards to three people who are nominated for their service in the community as a "Hometown Hero." Matt Trollinger, who runs his own personal injury firm, Trollinger Law in Waldorf, said he felt the need to thank servicemen and women who put their ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo