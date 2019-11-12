Quantcast

Q&A with Regional Manufacturing Institute’s Mike Galiazzo

By: Gina Gallucci-White November 12, 2019

When discussing the future of manufacturing with Mike Galiazzo, he is quick to point out that he is not an economist and jokes he lost his crystal ball. But the president of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland (RMI) has a number of insights into one of the state’s key industries. The Daily Record recently ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo