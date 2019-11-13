Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Benching the bench

By: Editorial Advisory Board November 13, 2019

Last year this Editorial Advisory Board commented on the new rules proposed by the Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure for Judicial Discipline (Rules Committee) in Maryland  and the subsequent adoption of those rules by the Court of Appeals. A substantial overhaul was undertaken by the Rules Committee and resulted in significant procedural ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo