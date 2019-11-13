Quantcast

Workgroup won’t recommend legalizing recreational marijuana in 2020 session

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 13, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A legislative workgroup studying the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland said they won't recommend the General Assembly pass such a bill in the coming session. Lawmakers on the panel that has looked at the issue since the end of the 2019 session said too many questions remain to make the leap this ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo