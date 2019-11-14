Quantcast

Applied Biomimetic opens Gaithersburg production facility

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2019

Applied Biomimetic, a biotech company working with the convergence of polymer and protein membrane technologies, hosted a grand opening of its new production facility Nov. 6 in Gaithersburg. Dignitaries at the event included the Danish Ambassador Lone Dencker Wisborg, Biometric Chairman Mads Clausen and governmental leaders from Maryland, Montgomery County and Gaithersburg. The red ribbon was cut by Wisborg and Jorgen Clausen, ...

