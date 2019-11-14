Quantcast

Gender inequality persists at law firms, new report says

By: Louis Krauss November 14, 2019

Women have increased their numbers in the legal profession over the last 40 years, but many still report gender-related issues hampering their careers – including everything from offensive comments in the workplace to being passed over for promotions. That's the takeaway from a new report that focused on senior female lawyers, a project of the American ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo