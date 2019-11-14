Quantcast

MTA police violated Fourth Amendment, appeals court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 14, 2019

The Maryland Transit Administration violated the constitutional rights of light rail passengers when MTA officers put on a show of force in conducting a sweep of the train cars to ensure fares were paid, the state's second-highest court held Thursday in overturning the gun- possession conviction of a passenger caught in the sweep. In its reported ...

