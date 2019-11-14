Quantcast

Former Caroline Co. police chief charged with misconduct in office

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 14, 2019

The former chief of the Greensboro Police Department is charged with misconduct in office for allegedly misrepresenting facts in an application for certification filed on behalf of an officer for the department. The Office of the State Prosecutor announced the charges against Michael Petyo on Thursday. A news release did not provide details about the alleged misrepresentations ...

