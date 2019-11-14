Quantcast

Senate confirms White House lawyer as appeals court judge

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly November 14, 2019

A White House lawyer won Senate confirmation as a federal appeals court judge Thursday despite complaints by lawmakers from both parties about his record on immigration, race, women's equality and LGBTQ rights.

