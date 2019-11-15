Quantcast

ADAM CARRIKER v. PRO-FOOTBALL, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019

Worker's compensation -- Judicial review -- Date of disablement A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County considered evidence of whether appellant, Adam Carriker, suffered an occupational disease to his left ankle arising from his employment with the Washington Redskins professional football team (hereafter “the Redskins”), appellee. The jury gave inconsistent answers to ...

