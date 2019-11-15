Quantcast

Enviva to borrow $450M in private debt offering

By: Associated Press November 15, 2019

A Maryland producer of wood pellets for energy plants is planning to borrow $450 million in a private placement offering of debt, and plans to use the money it raises to pay down other debt.

