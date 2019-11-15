Fight Cancer From the Fairways raises $229K for ACS

The American Cancer Society held its annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways tournament Oct. 7 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, raising $229,400 to fight cancer.

The event included a special “Hands Up For Hope” mini-campaign pledge during the post-tourney dinner that raised $16,800 specifically for providing free rides to treatment with our Road to Recovery volunteer drivers and supplemental Transportation to Treatment Rideshare, when volunteer drivers are not available, which is funded in conjunction with MileOne Auto group through Ride Health.

