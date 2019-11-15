Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan approves appointment to replace disgraced Md. delegate

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 15, 2019

A Prince George's County attorney who ran unsuccessfully for the House of Delegates in 2018 has been named to fill a seat vacated by a lawmaker who pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he has appointed Nicole Williams to fill the seat vacated by former Del. Tawanna Gaines, a Democrat. “I ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo