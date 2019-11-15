Quantcast

Attorneys: Fatal apartment explosion suit settled confidentially

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 15, 2019

ROCKVILLE -- Families affected by a fatal apartment explosion in Silver Spring settled their lawsuit with the management company and Washington Gas and Light Company on Friday. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured on Aug. 10, 2016, when two apartment buildings were destroyed by a gas explosion. Dozens of lawsuits against Kay Management ...

