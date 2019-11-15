Todd M. Wickwire | WMS Partners

Todd M. Wickwire has been named CEO of WMS Partners.

Wickwire joined the firm in February as chief operating officer and has moved to the CEO role as part of the firm’s strategic plan.

Prior to joining WMS Partners, he was a managing director and head of U.S. equity research at Wells Fargo Securities. As head of equity research, a position Wickwire held for 20 years, he led a team of 200 professionals, including 50 senior equity analysts advising institutional investors across the U.S. and Europe. His responsibilities included oversight of stock and sector investment ratings as well as important administrative functions encompassing HR, finance, IT, legal, compliance, and media relations. He also served on several governance committees, including as chairman of the firm’s Transaction Screening Committee and as a voting member of the firm’s Underwriting Commitment Committee.

Wickwire’s career includes previous positions in investment banking and institutional equity sales at Alex. Brown & Sons and J.P. Morgan Securities.

He is also an adjunct professor at the Sellinger School of Business at Loyola University and a board member of the Catch a Lift Fund, a charity that sponsors programs benefitting wounded veterans.

Wickwire earned an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with honors and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

