V. CHARLES DONNELLY, ET AL. v. STATE OF MARYLAND, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019

Contracts -- Breach -- Damages These consolidated appeals arise from a dispute between V. Charles Donnelly (“Donnelly”), appellant/cross-appellee, the Board of County Commissioners for Calvert County (the “County”), appellee/cross-appellant, and the Maryland Department of the Environment (the “MDE”), appellee/cross-appellant. In 2012, the County denied Donnelly’s application to build a commercial pier on Solomons Island. In response, ...

