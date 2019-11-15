Quantcast

Wright’s retirement creates at-large Court of Special Appeals vacancy

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 15, 2019

Attention all Maryland trial judges and lawyers over age 30 who have lived in the state for the past five years and yearn to be an appellate jurist: The judiciary will soon advertise for an at-large vacancy on Maryland's second-highest court. The Court of Special Appeals vacancy was created Nov. 5 when Judge Alexander Wright Jr. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo