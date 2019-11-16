Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Morgan St. giving students path to the cloud; Kennedy Krieger liable for lead exposure

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2019

Students who want to blaze a new trail in cloud computing got a roadmap from Morgan State University this week while Kennedy Krieger Institute was found liable for damages involving a sibling of a child in its lead paint abatement study. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Tuesday Morgan State plans to offer students a degree in ...

