Andy Conner | Asset Strategy Consultants

Andy Conner has been appointed as chief investment officer of Asset Strategy Consultants, a Baltimore-based independent investment management consulting firm.

Conner has twenty years of investment experience, is a CFA charterholder and was named to Chief Investment Officer magazine’s 2016 Forty Under Forty list.

He spent 12 years as a senior member of the Johns Hopkins University Office of Investment Management, where he held leadership positions including deputy chief investment officer and interim vice president of investments and chief investment officer. While he was there, the office oversaw $7 billion of university and hospital financial assets, including endowment funds, the university’s operating cash and ERISA-qualified retirement plans. He has extensive experience investing globally in public equity, fixed income, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate and real assets managers.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.