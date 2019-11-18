Quantcast

Lawsuit claims Baltimore eviction notice exception is unconstitutional

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 18, 2019

Two Baltimore renters filed a federal lawsuit Friday alleging a city code that allowed a landlord to seize their property in an eviction with no notice is unconstitutional.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo