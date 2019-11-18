Quantcast

Heritage Mazda Bel Air, Vehicles for Change award cars to 5 families

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2019

In celebration of the grand re-opening of Heritage Mazda Bel Air at its new location at 1800 Belair Road in Fallston, Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman joined representatives from Heritage Mazda and Vehicles for Change Friday to present five cars to families who are currently dependent on public transportation. The ...

