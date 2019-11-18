Quantcast

Lyft offers some Baltimore residents cheap rides for groceries

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 18, 2019

A partnership between Baltimore and ride-sharing firm Lyft aims to boost some city residents’ access to healthy food by providing discounted rides to area grocery stores. Lyft and city officials said on Monday the company will provide up to eight rides a month to 200 residents in south and west Baltimore. Eligible residents can receive rides ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo