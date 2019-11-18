Quantcast

McDaniel to offer 8 new majors next year amid changing liberal arts landscape

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 18, 2019

McDaniel College will offer eight new majors next year, mostly in science and business, after cutting several humanities programs earlier this year, as the liberal arts college aims to balance traditional liberal arts programs with new offerings. The Westminster college’s new offerings include business programs and several programs that could be attractive to students interested in ...

