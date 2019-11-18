Quantcast

Optiv Security adds operations center in Columbia

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2019

Optiv Security, a $2.5 billion global cybersecurity solutions integrator based in Denver, added a security operations center in Columbia, company officials announced Monday. The center at 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy. offers Optiv’s Advanced Fusion Center capabilities, which use big data and analytics to call for appropriate levels of action from security experts. Optiv has 31 security ...

