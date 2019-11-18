ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL

Paralegal opportunity in the litigation practice group of a busy Towson law firm. Federal district court experience preferred but not required. Proficiency with Time Matters and e-discovery tools a plus. Ideal opportunity for a detail oriented self-starter that wants to jump into complex litigation. Full benefits, parking, 401K.

Send cover letter, resume and salary requirement to

