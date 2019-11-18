Quantcast

Startup Grind to host Md. pitch competition

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2019

Startup Grind Columbia will host a pitch competition at its next party and startup showcase Dec. 16 at the Howard County Innovation Center, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive in Columbia. The winner of the competition will get a 50% minimum guaranteed discount to attend and exhibit at the Startup Grind Global Conference Feb. 11-12 in Silicon ...

