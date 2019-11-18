Quantcast

Towson courthouse move to Catonsville scheduled for Jan. 6

By: Heather Cobun November 18, 2019

Towson District Court operations will relocate to new facilities in Catonsville in early January, the Maryland Judiciary announced Monday. The temporary relocation, to allow for a scheduled HVAC system replacement in Towson, is expected to last six months, according to a news release. The Towson courthouse will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and its operations ...

