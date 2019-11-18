Quantcast

UMD offers customizable health care through 3D printing

By: Gina Gallucci-White November 18, 2019

Dr. Stacy Fisher, a cardiologist with the University of Maryland Medical System, had a patient with an aortic abnormality. He was not getting enough blood flow through one of the vessels that feed the brain. Because of the narrowing, Fisher recommended surgery to move the vessel where it could get better blood flow. The patient, who ...

