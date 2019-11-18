Quantcast

Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump records

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman November 18, 2019

Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives’ demand for President Donald Trump’s financial records to give the Supreme Court time to figure out how to handle the high-stakes dispute.

