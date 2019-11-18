Quantcast

By: Jobs November 18, 2019

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION-
ASSISTANT TO COMMISSIONER


Looking for an exciting opportunity in a rewarding position? The State of Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission is currently seeking a highly organized, self-starting, and enthusiastic team players to oversee the day to day operations of a Commissioner’s office located in downtown Baltimore City. The Hearings Division is responsible for analyzing, calculating and preparing legal Awards/Orders from the Commissioner’s decisions and legal documents submitted. For additional information or to apply:

