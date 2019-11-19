FEATURED MOVER | Meg O’Grady, Crosby Marketing Communications

Meg O’Grady, a leading expert on creating marketing and outreach programs for the military community, has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as executive vice president and leader of its military and veterans practice.

Drawing upon her 25 years of experience as a marketer, military spouse and national advocate, O’Grady will lead Crosby teams to create communications campaigns and strategic partnerships that help clients effectively reach active duty personnel, veterans, military spouses and families. She will support major programs that Crosby conducts for the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Over the course of her career, O’Grady has developed expertise working with the Department of Defense, Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education. She joins the Crosby team from Kaplan Higher Education, where she served as the Vice President of Military and Public Sector Solutions.

Earlier in her career, as a senior leader in the Department of Defense, she was instrumental in launching the Spouse Education and Career Program, including the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, whose 390 employer partners such as Bank of America, Comcast, 3M and Amazon have hired more than 134,000 military spouses. During her tenure with the U.S. Army, she worked with Army Family Advocacy, Army Education, the Army Career and Alumni Program, and was the first training officer for the Army’s Wounded Warrior Program, AW2. She also spearheaded the development of the Coalition for Veteran Owned Business for First Data Corporation in partnership with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families, bringing together industry leaders including American Express, Disney, Lockheed Martin, Walmart and others to grow and support veteran-owned businesses.

O’Grady was an All-America swimmer in college and is an active volunteer, serving on the boards of the Armed Services YMCA, the PsychArmor Institute and Operation Job Ready Vets. In 2017, she was one of four nominees for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes program’s Colonel Michael Endres Leadership Award for Individual Excellence in Veteran Employment.

ABOUT MEG O’ GRADY

Resides in:

Annapolis

Education:

U.S. Military Academy, National Louis University

What the top life lesson you have incorporated into your life that you took from your time at West Point?

That failure is an important part of life that is necessary to succeed and grow.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I have had the chance to work with military servicemembers, veterans and their families in every job I’ve held since college in a variety of roles from trainer, to case manager, to advocate. I can’t think of any other profession I would rather have, as long as I can continue to serve this community.

Favorite vacation:

My daughter and I go to Germany and Austria every Christmas to visit the Christmas markets and ski.

When I want to relax, I … :

I cook or read about cooking.

Favorite books:

All the Peter Mayle books about Provence, even the fiction ones.

Favorite quotation:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” – Theodore Roosevelt

