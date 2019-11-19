Quantcast

Golf outing raises money for SEED School of Md.

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2019

From left, Sylvia Horowitz, event co-chair John Baum and Beth Lebow gather for a photo. (Photo courtesy of SEED School)

Bill Evans, left, poses for a photo with Jimmy Rosenfield, a co-chair for the golf fundraiser. (Photo courtesy of SEED School)

Front row, Keren Berkowitz, Marci Leif and Paula Rome pose for a photo with two SEED students during the golf event. (Photo courtesy of SEED School)

Tony Hawkins, event co-chair and a founding member of HeBros, applauds one of the speakers during the fundraising golf tournament. (Photo courtesy of SEED School)

Lesley Poole, CEO of the SEED Foundation, and Tuck Burch, chairman of the board for SEED MD, enjoy the festivities at the event. (Photo courtesy of SEED School)

The fourth annual HeBrOpen golf outing raised money for the SEED School of Maryland during the event Oct. 15 at Green Spring Valley Hunt Club in Owings Mills.

Students from SEED welcomed 150 guests for the golf event, which included a scramble format golf tournament, lunch and dinner, which featured guest speaker Chris Wilson, author of “The Master Plan.”

The SEED School of Maryland is the state’s only public, college-preparatory boarding school, serving students statewide who could most benefit from a 24-hour learning environment. The school opened in Baltimore in 2008 and graduated its first class in 2015. It currently serves 400 students in grades six through 12.

