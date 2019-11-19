Golf outing raises money for SEED School of Md.

The fourth annual HeBrOpen golf outing raised money for the SEED School of Maryland during the event Oct. 15 at Green Spring Valley Hunt Club in Owings Mills.

Students from SEED welcomed 150 guests for the golf event, which included a scramble format golf tournament, lunch and dinner, which featured guest speaker Chris Wilson, author of “The Master Plan.”

The SEED School of Maryland is the state’s only public, college-preparatory boarding school, serving students statewide who could most benefit from a 24-hour learning environment. The school opened in Baltimore in 2008 and graduated its first class in 2015. It currently serves 400 students in grades six through 12.

