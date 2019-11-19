Quantcast

IBBR researchers get $1.1M to support biomanufacturing innovation

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2019

Researchers at the Rockville-based Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) received two awards totaling $1.1 million from the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals to advance the development of analytical methods for characterizing complex drugs and vaccines. IBBR Fellow Dr. Bruce Yu, a professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at University of Maryland School ...

