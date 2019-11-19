Jack Ginsburg | Paradyme Management Inc.

Jack Ginsburg has joined Greenbelt-based Paradyme Management Inc. as chief operating officer. Ginsburg is a recognized government industry leader most recently serving as vice president of growth at GDIT.

As COO, Ginsburg will support the company by bolstering Paradyme’s business development function and expanding its delivery of data-focused technology solutions to its broad array of federal government customers across civilian and defense sectors.

Ginsburg brings more than 35 years of experience as an executive leader in the government technology industry. Prior to GDIT, he led Serco’s business development for government and commercial markets for North America for over six years and previously held senior executive roles with Daon, MAXIMUS, Bull Information Systems and Honeywell. Ginsburg was recognized earlier this year as one of WashingtonExec’s Top 10 Civilian Execs to Watch.

