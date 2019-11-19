Quantcast

Md. cannabis sales to top $250M in 2019, group says

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2019

BDS Analytics, A Boulder, Colorado-based cannabis market intelligence and consumer research company, announced Tuesday Maryland's retail cannabis sales will exceed $250 million in 2019 based on top-line sales projections modeled from point-of-sale transaction records. With more than 6 million residents, Maryland's population is comparable to that of Colorado, a state with more than $1.7 billion in legal cannabis sales in the past 12 months. ...

