Court of Appeals approves rule to let state vacate unjust convictions

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland's highest court adopted a rule Tuesday to establish a process to allow prosecutors to move to vacate convictions they feel they can no longer stand behind. The Court of Appeals, with only six members present due to a vacancy, approved new Rule 4-333 unanimously without questions or discussion. The rule implements a law ...

