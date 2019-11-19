Quantcast

SBA to host Youth Entrepreneurship Summit at Bowie St.

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2019

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a youth entrepreneurship summit Thursday at Bowie State University during Global Entrepreneurship Week to connect student entrepreneurs with small business resources as they explore career paths and opportunities. Students will hear from successful young entrepreneurs, learn about resources that support small business needs and connect with other entrepreneurs. Participants include Antonio Doss, ...

